Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 4:00pm

The Knicks assigned Kolek to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.

With Kolek playing just 5.5 minutes per game over 25 appearances at the NBA level this season, New York will send the rookie second-rounder to the G League for more consistent reps. He'll likely play for Westchester in Friday's game against the Maine Celtics before rejoining the parent club for its next game Saturday versus the Kings at Madison Square Garden.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
