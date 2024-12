New York recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Kolek will rejoin New York ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hawks. He suited up for Westchester earlier in the day in its 118-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block.