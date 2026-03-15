Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek News: Back to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

New York recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Kolek will be available for the parent club in Sunday's clash with Golden State following a short assignment period in which he logged 29 minutes for the G League team. He has failed to earn a major role in New York's rotation, making just one start this season and averaging 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, so he might continue to feature as a depth option going forward.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
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