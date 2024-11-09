Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Kolek News: Career-high 16 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 7:32am

Kolek registered eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 116-94 win over Milwaukee.

With Cameron Payne (hamstring) sidelined, Kolek played double-digit minutes for the first time in his career. When everyone is healthy, he's on the outskirts of the rotation, but Kolek could push Payne for playing time if the rookie can string together a few strong performances off the bench.

