Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek News: Dispatched to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 7:16am

The Knicks assigned Kolek to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Kolek appears set to make his first G League appearance of the season Saturday in Westchester's home game versus the Cleveland Charge. With the G League contest tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET, Kolek will likely be recalled by New York ahead of its home game later that evening versus the Rockets, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. Kolek is unlikely to be part of the rotation for New York while the NBA roster is at full strength sans Miles McBride (pelvis).

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
