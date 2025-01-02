Tyler Kolek News: Enters rotation Wednesday

Kolek tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 119-103 win over the Jazz.

Kolek ended up playing a New Year's Day doubleheader, as he logged 36 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes earlier in the day in the G League Westchester Knicks' 117-114 overtime win over the Indiana Mad Ants before linking back up with the parent club. With Jalen Brunson (calf) and Miles McBride (hamstring) sitting out against the Jazz, Kolek entered the rotation and saw some backup minutes at point guard. The rookie is likely to move out of the rotation for Friday's game in Oklahoma City if either Brunson or McBride are cleared to play.