Tyler Kolek News: Erupts for 42 in G League
Kolek recorded 42 points (15-22 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 141-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm.
The second-year point guard made his fourth appearance of the season for the G League club and delivered his finest performance yet. Kolek will presumably make the short trip from Westchester to Madison Square Garden for the parent club's game versus the Wizards later Sunday, but after logging heavy minutes in the G League earlier in the day, he may not be available to play. The Knicks are officially listing Kolek as questionable for the contest.
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