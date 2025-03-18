Tyler Kolek News: Gets garbage-time run

Kolek played the final 2:54 of Monday's 116-95 win over the Heat, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and one assist.

After practicing with the G League's Westchester Knicks earlier Monday, Kolek rejoined the parent club ahead of its matchup with the Heat and made his 31st appearance of the season. Most of Kolek's playing time has come at the tail end of blowouts, and his outlook for minutes doesn't seem to have improved with Jalen Brunson (ankle) out of the lineup.