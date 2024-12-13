Tyler Kolek News: Joining G League on assignment

Kolek was assigned to the Knicks' G League affiliate Friday.

The Marquette product will join Pacome Dadiet and Matt Ryan with the Westchester Knicks as they prepare to face the College Park Skyhawks on Friday. Kolek has yet to see fairly significant minutes outside of garbage time at the NBA level, and he has averaged 1.4 points across 3.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.