Tyler Kolek News: Left off injury report for Thursday
Kolek (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Kolek is all set to be available off New York's bench Thursday after missing the team's last game prior to the All-Star break with an ankle injury. However, the rookie guard doesn't figure to be a significant part of the rotation against Chicago, as evidenced by his 5.1 minutes per game over 29 appearances this year.
