Kolek made his first career NBA start Tuesday in place of Jalen Brunson (ankle) and made the most of the opportunity, recording his second career double-double while finishing two assists shy of a triple-double. The Marquette product has carved out an expanded role in his second season, logging 20-plus minutes in three of the past four games and seeing double-digit minutes in 17 of 25 appearances overall. Provided Brunson returns, Kolek is likely to move back to a bench role for the Knicks' Christmas matchup Thursday with the Cavaliers, though he should still remain part of the rotation.