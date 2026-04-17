Tyler Kolek News: Off injury report for Saturday
Kolek (oblique) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Hawks.
Kolek missed New York's final four regular-season games due to a right oblique strain, though he's set to be available for the start of the playoffs. However, the second-year point guard isn't guaranteed meaningful playing time with the Knicks at full strength.
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