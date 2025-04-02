Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Kolek News: Plays career-high 20 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Kolek closed Tuesday's 105-91 victory over Philadelphia with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes.

Kolek continues to see increased minutes for the Knicks, sliding up in the rotation due to multiple injuries across the backcourt. Although Kolek has seen an increase in responsibility, his production has been a little underwhelming, outside of his assist numbers. In four games over the past week, he is averaging 3.0 points and 5.5 assists in 17.5 minutes per contest.

