Tyler Kolek News: Recalled by Knicks

New York recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Kolek played 37 minutes during Westchester's 122-114 win over the Cleveland Charge on Saturday, finishing with 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, one rebound and one steal. The second-year pro will be available for NBA action against the Rockets on Saturday.