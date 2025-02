New York recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

While on a quick assignment with Westchester, Kolek recorded five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes of a 119-117 loss to the Long Island Nets. Now back in New York, Kolek will be an emergency depth option at the NBA level.