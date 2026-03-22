Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Knicks recalled Kolek from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.

Kolek suited up for Westchester in Sunday's 141-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm, during which he posted 42 points (15-22 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes. He's available to face the Wizards on Sunday but isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
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