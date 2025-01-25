Tyler Kolek News: Recalled to parent club
The Knicks recalled Kolek from the G League Westchester Knicks on Saturday.
Kolek is coming off a dominant outing in the G League as he racked up a double-double during Westchester's 123-109 win Saturday versus the Maine Celtics. The rookie second-round pick should serve as a depth option in the NBA and is unlikely to be featured in the rotation for Saturday's matchup versus the Kings.
