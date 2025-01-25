Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Kolek

Tyler Kolek News: Recalled to parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:10pm

The Knicks recalled Kolek from the G League Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Kolek is coming off a dominant outing in the G League as he racked up a double-double during Westchester's 123-109 win Saturday versus the Maine Celtics. The rookie second-round pick should serve as a depth option in the NBA and is unlikely to be featured in the rotation for Saturday's matchup versus the Kings.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks

