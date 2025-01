The Knicks recalled Kolek from the G League Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Kolek will rejoin the Knicks ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings. He suited up for Westchester in Friday's 123-109 win over the Maine Celtics, finishing with 16 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 12 assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 36 minutes.