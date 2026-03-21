Tyler Kolek News: Sent to G League
New York assigned Kolek to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.
Kolek has been a regular second-unit option for New York, so he might be recalled at some point after Saturday's G League matchup against the College Park Skyhawks. He should be reliable as a ball distributor considering that he has totaled 23 assists over two G League starts this season.
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