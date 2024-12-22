Tyler Kolek News: Sent to G League on Sunday
Kolek was assigned to the Knicks' G League affiliate Sunday.
Kolek will rejoin the Westchester Knicks ahead of their G League Winter Showcase Finals matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday. The rookie has played a minimal role at the NBA level, and he has appeared in three G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 30.4 minutes per contest.
