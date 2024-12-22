Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Kolek headshot

Tyler Kolek News: Sent to G League on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 10:16am

Kolek was assigned to the Knicks' G League affiliate Sunday.

Kolek will rejoin the Westchester Knicks ahead of their G League Winter Showcase Finals matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday. The rookie has played a minimal role at the NBA level, and he has appeared in three G League outings this season, during which he has averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 30.4 minutes per contest.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now