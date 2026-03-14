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Tyler Kolek News: Suiting up in G League on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Knicks assigned Kolek to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Kolek didn't play in Friday's 101-92 road win over the Pacers in a coach's decision, but he'll remain in Indiana and should get some extended run for Westchester in its game Saturday against the Noblesville Boom. Expect New York to recall the second-year point guard from the G League ahead of its next game Saturday versus the Warriors at home.

Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks
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