Tyler Polley headshot

Tyler Polley Injury: Dealing with ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 6:27pm

Polley sat out Friday's 132-121 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm with a right ankle injury.

Polley was inactive after making a limited impact over his most recent appearances. He has been relegated to a bench role behind Basheer Jihad, who should continue to see increased playing time until Polley recovers. In any case, the 26-year-old is now questionable for upcoming matchups.

Tyler Polley
 Free Agent
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