Tyler Polley Injury: Suffers ankle issue
Polley sat out Friday's 132-121 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm with a right ankle injury.
Polley was inactive after making a limited impact over his most recent appearances. He has been relegated to a bench role behind Basheer Jihad, who should continue to see increased playing time until Polley recovers. In any case, the 26-year-old is now questionable for upcoming matchups.
Tyler Polley
Free Agent
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