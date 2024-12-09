Tyler Polley News: Limited impact in G League

Polley is averaging 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes through three games this season in the G League.

Polley made his first appearance of the year with the Indiana Mad Ants, but he was shuffled to the Sioux Falls Skyforce in November. He hasn't been able to establish himself as a piece of his current club's rotation at this point in the 2024-25 campaign.