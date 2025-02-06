Tyler Polley News: Perfect off bench in victory

Polley posted 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound over 15 minutes in Tuesday's 121-109 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Polley was perfect off the Sioux Falls bench, not missing a shot from the field or from deep while finishing as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total. Polley has appeared in 15 G League outings with Sioux Falls, averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.