Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Polley headshot

Tyler Polley News: Perfect off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 6:49pm

Polley posted 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound over 15 minutes in Tuesday's 121-109 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Polley was perfect off the Sioux Falls bench, not missing a shot from the field or from deep while finishing as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total. Polley has appeared in 15 G League outings with Sioux Falls, averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyler Polley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now