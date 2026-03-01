Tyler Polley News: Quiet performance in return

Polley (ankle) posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Polley featured off the bench following his recovery from an ankle issue that prevented him from playing since Feb. 22, but he failed to impress during the defeat. He was a usual starter over the last couple of months before suffering the injury, so he could now push for a more active role at the expense of either MJ Walker or Basheer Jihad.