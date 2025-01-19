Tyler Polley News: Reaches double figures off bench

Polley ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in Saturday's 113-102 G League win over Osceola.

Polley provided a park off the Sioux Falls bench in Saturday's outing, finishing as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total to go along with a bench-leading steals mark in a winning effort. Polley has appeared in 10 G League contests with Sioux Falls, averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.