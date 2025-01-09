Tyler Polley News: Scoreless in limited time off bench
Polley was held scoreless over four minutes in Wednesday's 118-97 G League loss to Westchester.
Polley briefly made an appearance off the Skyforce bench in Wednesday's contest, receiving playing time late in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Polley has appeared in seven G League contests with Sioux Falls, averaging 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per outing.
Tyler Polley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now