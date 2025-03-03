Tyler Polley News: Scoreless off bench in limited role

Polley was scoreless (0-0 FG) with one rebound and one assist over five minutes in Saturday's 117-98 G League loss to Stockton.

Polley had a limited impact in Saturday's outing, playing in just a handful of minutes off the bench while being held without a shot attempt in a scoreless outing. Polley has appeared in 16 G League outings with Sioux Falls, averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.