Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Polley headshot

Tyler Polley News: Scoreless off bench in limited role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Polley was scoreless (0-0 FG) with one rebound and one assist over five minutes in Saturday's 117-98 G League loss to Stockton.

Polley had a limited impact in Saturday's outing, playing in just a handful of minutes off the bench while being held without a shot attempt in a scoreless outing. Polley has appeared in 16 G League outings with Sioux Falls, averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyler Polley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now