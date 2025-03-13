Tyler Smith Injury: Officially out Thursday
Smith (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Smith missed Tuesday's game due to his back injury, and was marked doubtful coming in to Thursday before officially ruled out. However, since all of Milwaukee's main contributors are cleared to play against the Lakers, Smith likely wouldn't have played anyway. Smith's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Pacers.
