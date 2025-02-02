Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Smith News: Back from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 1:13pm

The Bucks recalled Smith from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Smith posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes Saturday in the Herd's 118-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars before being recalled. The rookie hasn't received many minutes at the NBA level this season and likely won't enter the rotation for the Bucks' next game Sunday versus the Grizzlies.

