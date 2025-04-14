Tyler Smith News: Caps rookie season in style
Smith accumulated 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 140-133 overtime victory over the Pistons.
There was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, so Smith saw a significant workload for only the second time in his brief career and produced career highs in points and made three-pointers. The 2024 second-round pick should return to his spot at the end of the bench when the Bucks begin their playoff run Saturday in Indiana.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now