Tyler Smith News: Delivers from deep in G League win

Smith posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 115-108 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Smith led the Herd's starting lineup in points while delivering a stellar performance from beyond the arc. The rookie has scored in double figures in each of his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, during which he has shot 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.