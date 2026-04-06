Tyler Smith News: Drops out of rotation

Smith (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Mavericks' 134-128 win over the Lakers.

With P.J. Washington (illness) returning from a three-game absence Sunday, Smith ended up being erased from the Dallas rotation. The two-way player had been a fringe part of the second unit prior to Sunday, appearing in each of the six previous games while averaging 3.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. Smith will be eligible to play in three of Dallas' remaining four games, so the Mavericks will have to make him inactive at least once during the final week of the season.