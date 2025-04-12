Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Smith headshot

Tyler Smith News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Smith (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Smith missed the Bucks' last two games due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears to be on track to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. The Bucks are set to rest multiple rotational players due to being locked in as the No. 5 seed in the East, so Smith figures to see a good chunk of playing time after not being a part of the rotation for much of the season.

Tyler Smith
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
