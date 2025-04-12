Tyler Smith News: Fades injury report

Smith (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Smith missed the Bucks' last two games due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears to be on track to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. The Bucks are set to rest multiple rotational players due to being locked in as the No. 5 seed in the East, so Smith figures to see a good chunk of playing time after not being a part of the rotation for much of the season.