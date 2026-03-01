Tyler Smith News: Inks two-way pact

Tyler Smith headshot

March 1, 2026

The Mavericks signed Smith to a two-way contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Smith signed a two-way pact with Houston in December before being waived in January, though he will now join Dallas on a two-way deal. The second-year big man has yet to see any action at the NBA level this season, but he appeared in 27 G League outings with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Capital City Go-Go before signing with Dallas. Over that stretch, he averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Smith
