Tyler Smith News: Makes return in G League

Smith (illness) tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes Friday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 115-106 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Smith had missed the Bucks' previous two games due to an illness before he was assigned to the Herd on Wednesday. The rookie forward was able to shake off the illness ahead of Friday and made his 23rd appearance of the season for the G League club. Smith holds averages of 11.0 points, 6.0 boards, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 25.4 minutes per game during his various stints with Wisconsin.