Tyler Smith News: Pours in 20 points in fanale
Smith produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls.
Smith spent most of the season toiling in the G League and became available after Houston dropped him. He's a developmental player who shows good floor-spacing potential and encouraging shooting numbers, but his future in Dallas is uncertain. A return to the G League seems the most likely path, though the Mavericks are expected to make several moves that could enhance Smith's fortunes.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Smith See More