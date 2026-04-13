Tyler Smith headshot

Tyler Smith News: Pours in 20 points in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 7:43am

Smith produced 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls.

Smith spent most of the season toiling in the G League and became available after Houston dropped him. He's a developmental player who shows good floor-spacing potential and encouraging shooting numbers, but his future in Dallas is uncertain. A return to the G League seems the most likely path, though the Mavericks are expected to make several moves that could enhance Smith's fortunes.

Tyler Smith
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Smith See More
NBA Fantasy: Players Being Over/Under Drafted
NBA
NBA Fantasy: Players Being Over/Under Drafted
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
October 1, 2024