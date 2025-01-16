Tyler Smith News: Puts up 23 points in G League
Smith finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Westchester.
The 23-point output was a season-high mark for Smith when playing for the Herd this season. Even though he endured a rough start to the campaign, the second-round pick of the 2024 NBA Draft has been turning things around of late. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last six appearances.
