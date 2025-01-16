Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Smith headshot

Tyler Smith News: Puts up 23 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Smith finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Westchester.

The 23-point output was a season-high mark for Smith when playing for the Herd this season. Even though he endured a rough start to the campaign, the second-round pick of the 2024 NBA Draft has been turning things around of late. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last six appearances.

Tyler Smith
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now