Tyler Smith News: Recalled from G League

Smith was recalled from the Bucks' G League affiliate Saturday.

Smith was seemingly called back up to the Bucks ahead of this coming Tuesday's game against the Heat. The rookie forward appeared in Saturday's 86-77 G League win over the Windy City Bulls, during which he posted 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and a block across 29 minutes, before being promoted to Milwaukee.