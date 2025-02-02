Tyler Smith News: Recalled to parent club on Saturday

The Bucks recalled Smith from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Smith posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes in Saturday's 118-105 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars before having been recalled. The rookie hasn't received many minutes at the NBA level, and he should continue to see the majority of his playing time with the Herd in the G League.