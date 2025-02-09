Fantasy Basketball
Tyler Smith

Tyler Smith News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 3:56pm

The Bucks recalled Smith from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Smith appeared in the Herd's 107-101 loss to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday, posting 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists across 28 minutes. The rookie has received little playing time at the NBA level, averaging 5.0 minutes per game over 15 appearances.

Tyler Smith
Milwaukee Bucks

