Tyler Smith News: Returns from G League
The Bucks recalled Smith from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, Smith appeared in the Herd's 107-101 loss to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday, posting 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists across 28 minutes. The rookie has received little playing time at the NBA level, averaging 5.0 minutes per game over 15 appearances.
