Tyler Smith headshot

Tyler Smith News: Scores 10 points in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Smith posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks in eight minutes during Friday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.

During Friday's blowout, Smith took advantage of his opportunity and set season highs in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes played. He's appeared in seven of Milwaukee's first nine games, but this was the first time he played more than five minutes.

