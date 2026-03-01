Tylor Perry Injury: Sidelined due to injury

Perry was inactive in Saturday's 126-114 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm after picking up a right shoulder injury.

Perry made only four G League appearances and recorded less than 20 minutes in three of them before the injury. He's at risk of missing more games, although the full severity of the issue is still unknown. In any case, his absence should barely affect the team's rotation, with Jarkel Joiner and AJ Hoggard absorbing the minutes at point guard.