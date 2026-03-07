Tylor Perry News: Back in action Friday

Perry (shoulder) generated zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across nine minutes in Friday's 128-120 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Perry left behind a minor injury and returned to his usual bench role for his fifth appearance of the 2025-26 G League campaign. He's now expected to remain a depth option behind Jarkel Joiner and AJ Hoggard going forward.