Tylor Perry News: Back in action Friday
Perry (shoulder) generated zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across nine minutes in Friday's 128-120 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Perry left behind a minor injury and returned to his usual bench role for his fifth appearance of the 2025-26 G League campaign. He's now expected to remain a depth option behind Jarkel Joiner and AJ Hoggard going forward.
Tylor Perry
Free Agent
