Tylor Perry News: Modest effort in rare start

Perry submitted 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 137-121 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Despite drawing the start Friday, Perry failed to make a significant impact in the box score amid an inefficient shooting night. The 24-year-old has made three appearances in the first unit during the G League regular season, averaging 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers on 40.0 percent shooting from deep in 30.4 minutes.