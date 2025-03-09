Tylor Perry News: Solid outing as starter

Perry tallied 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 134-127 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Perry made his first start of the season and extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games. Outside his current stretch, Perry has reached double figures only once across 22 G League appearances.