Tyreke Key News: Chips in 18 points off bench
Key logged 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes Saturday during the Raptors 905's G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
It was a season high point total for Key off the bench Saturday. He has scored in double digits in three of his last four G League outings and has averaged 10.2 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
Tyreke Key
Free Agent
