Tyreke Key News: Chips in 18 points off bench

Key logged 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes Saturday during the Raptors 905's G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

It was a season high point total for Key off the bench Saturday. He has scored in double digits in three of his last four G League outings and has averaged 10.2 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.