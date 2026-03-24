Tyreke Key News: Efficient outing against Stars

Key supplied 23 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Key led his side's offense despite coming off the bench, standing out for his 76.9 percent shooting from the field during the win. He bounced back from a poor performance in the previous game and surpassed the 20-point threshold for the fifth time over his last eight appearances. He'll push for a starting spot going forward, with most of his value coming from scoring numbers as he's yet to post meaningful output in other categories.